Tyson Foods says it is cutting beef prices up to 30% this week

(WJW) – Tyson Foods says it is cutting beef prices up to 30% through Saturday.

This includes chuck and round roasts, as well as ground beef.

“We’re doing this because we want to help keep beef on family tables across our nation, especially as our beef plants return from reduced levels of production,” said Gary Mickelson, the company’s senior director of public relations told CNN.

The cut comes as a report from the US Labor Dept. shows prices on meat, eggs, and several other products have hit their highest increase in 46 years.

Tyson Foods is one of the largest meat producers in the U.S.

Several Tyson facilities have been closed in the last few weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

