Tyrese Gibson loses mom on Valentine’s Day after battle with COVID

Tyrese Gibson attends Universal Pictures “F9” World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(WJW)– Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother.

Priscilla Murray died on Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away,” Gibson said in an Instagram post on Monday. “May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens.”

The post included a video of Gibson holding hands with his mom.

Gibson also thanked musician Kenny G, who played “Forever in Love” during an Instagram Live for the actor and his mom.

“I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody,” Gibson wrote.

Gibson, 43, has released six albums, and starred in the “Fast and the Furious” and “Transformers” film series.