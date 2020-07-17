Tyler Perry donates 1,000 gift cards to families impacted by coronavirus pandemic

*Watch the report above on Tyler Perry paying for funeral of eight-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Atlanta.*

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — Actor and producer Tyler Perry is helping out the Atlanta community by donating gift cards to families in need.

The city posted about the generous act on Twitter along with some photos.

“Special thanks to @tylerperry for generously donating 1,000 Kroger gift cards at $50 each to families impacted by the pandemic,” the tweet said in part.

Courtesy of City of Atlanta Twitter page

Altanta police and fire also teamed up with the Atlanta Solicitor’s Office and Maximum Impact Love to distribute 500 food boxes as well as seen in the photos above.

Perry has been known for his acts of kindness and advocacy work. He recently offered to pay for the funeral of an eight-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Atlanta.

