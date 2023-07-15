(WJW) – Ty Pennington, former host of popular shows like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, recently went from the red carpet to the emergency room.

Pennington took to Instagram to reveal that he had been recovering from a throat abscess that had blocked his airway, leading to an ICU stay just two days after attending the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles.

“Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe 😰Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU,” he wrote.

Pennington underwent surgery on Wednesday and was released from the ICU on Thursday.

Pennington highlighted the importance of listening to one’s body and taking action when it signals something is wrong. He also shared photos of himself recovering in the ICU, juxtaposed with a picture of himself confidently walking the red carpet at the Barbie premiere.