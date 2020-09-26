Two Youngstown State University students die in car crash, OSHP reports

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A car crash ended fatally Friday night on IR-76, the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, around milepost 50 of the highway, after a crash, reportedly involving four Youngstown State University students, occurred at 6:35 p.m.



Troopers said that it appears the driver, Muctar B. Kamara, first drove into a grass median on the left side of the eastbound roadway, then overcorrected and traveled to the right side of the two-lane highway, where the car struck multiple trees and turned upside down.

A 19-year-old backseat passenger Nekian F. Sesay died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, troopers reported. The driver of the car was taken to University Hospitals Portage, where he later succumbed to his injuries as well.

Two other passengers were also treated for their injuries, which were reportedly non-life threatening. All four students are reportedly from Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Investigators said that “speed or driver distraction” could have contributed to the fatal crash, but an investigation is still ongoing.

The two students who died were reportedly not wearing their seatbelts.

