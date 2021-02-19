I-Team: Woman arrested for $200K theft connected to double murder in Lorain is a former Cleveland police officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement in Northeast Ohio is working to piece together answers in a double homicide in Lorain they say is also connected to a $200,000 ATM theft.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms a woman arrested in connection with the case is a former officer with the Cleveland Division of Police.

According to detectives, that money disappeared on February 3.

On that day, the ATM courier and former Cleveland police officer, Tyra Parker, made a delivery at a Family Dollar.

Tyra Parker (Courtesy: Lorain County CSI)

When she got to her next stop, she says she realized that $200,000 was missing.

Detectives say she didn’t call police.

She instead drove back to her previous stop and asked to check the security cameras, which is against protocol.

That’s when she called police.

She didn’t say she had been robbed or that anything had happened.

“The money just came up missing,” Lorain police detective Kurt Graupnann said she told officers.

On February 13, police in Lorain received a call around 8:30 p.m. from a mother.

The woman told police she found her daughter and another woman at her daughter’s home.

Both had been shot to death.

Police arrived at 1302 F Street in Lorain.

28-year-old Abril Mills and 29-year-old Jerhonda Edwards were pronounced dead at the scene.

“While investigating the homicide we discovered a connection between the ATM robbery and the double homicide,” Detective Graupnann told FOX 8.

The women had been shot multiple times. Police say there was evidence of a home invasion.

Thursday, February 18, U.S. Marshals arrested ATM courier Tyra Parker, 24, in Euclid.

She’s considered one of several persons of interest in the homicide.

She’s being held on charges of theft, obstructing official business, and tampering with evidence.

She’s scheduled to appear in Lorain Municipal court at 2 p.m. Friday.

“We are extremely confident, and evidence suggests that it is connected.”

Police say they are looking for information in the case.

Detective Graupnann called it a “heinous crime.”

“More people need to be apprehended before more violence occurs,” he told FOX 8.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Kurt Graupmann or Det. Sgt. Tabitha Angello at the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105. Tips can remain anonymous.