MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — “This history is almost like it’s buried.”

Sandra Yocum is determined to not only unearth, but harvest the many accomplishments in African-American history.

“I saw that the problems that I dealt with as a very young teacher right out of college were still there,” she said. “There’s something wrong here, we’re not doing something right.”

This life-long teacher didn’t want to go it alone so Yocum reached out to over a dozen black leaders and Frances Presley Rice from Florida answered the call.

“We did research together and wrote our book and co-founded Yocum African American History Association as one of the leading educational organizations in the nation that is dedicated to inclusion and telling the truth about Black history,” Presley Rice said.

Called YAHAA for short, the non-profit is working to broaden the knowledge of the cultural sector, the educational community, and the public by offering documented African-American history.

“When so many wonderful accomplishments of Black Americans are omitted, we miss some of the most incredible success stories out nation has to offer,” Presley Rice said.

Through extensive lesson plans and educational videos, Yocum and Presley Rice said they believe Black history goes beyond 28 days in February — they think it should be taught year-round.

“They know the regulars right. You know, Fredrick Douglas, you know Harriet Tubman that we all studied, but there are so many more people,” Yocum said.

They want students to know about the people who have excelled in areas like business, architecture, and science — the ones you don’t always hear about.

Their research also led to the publication of a book: “Black History 1619 – 2019.”

“We always think that Black history should be American history,” Yocum said.

Yocum and Presley Rice are in the process of producing a video series for younger students.

“One character tells the misinformation and the other character presents the correct information. So, it’s a dialogue,” Presley Rice said.

It’s a dialogue they said we all should be having about our shared history and they think is underscored by being different races themselves.

“We want to try to foster inclusion and teach the truth about Black history. Our goal is to try to bring about unity,” Presley Rice said.

These women hope the garden of knowledge they’ve cultivated will continue to grow and inspire future generations.

“The ultimate reward would be having more Black history in American history and that it would not be separated just in the month of February,” Yocum said.

The women will be hosting a virtual event on April 12 entitled “Unsung Black Heroes in American History.”