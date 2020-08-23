Two women charged in violent confrontation with Trump supporters at DNC in Delaware

*Watch our report above on President Trump’s recent visit to Northeast Ohio.*

WILMINGTON, DE (WJW) — Two women seen in a viral video confronting President Trump supporters outside the Democratic National Convention in Delaware this week have been arrested by police.

According to Delaware Online, Olivia Winslow, 21, and Camryn Amy, 21, were caught on camera damaging signs and taking a “Make America Great Again” hat from the group. A young boy tries to stop them and tells his mother to call 911 as they walk away.

Another man then attempts to grab the hat and appears to get punched by Amy. She then throws the hat over a fence.

*WARNING: The video below may be upsetting to some viewers.*

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy.



Why?



Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump.



Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

The news outlet said court documents state she caused a laceration to his lips. She also reportedly hit the woman recording the incident.

Police charged Winslow with robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Amy is facing the same charges along with offensive touching.

