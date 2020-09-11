Two women accused of attacking Trump supporters in viral video indicted on hate crime charges

WILMINGTON, DE (WJW) — Two 21-year-old women who were caught on camera in a viral video attacking Trump supporters have been indicted on hate crime charges.

According to Delaware Online, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes.

In the video, the suspects are seen confronting Trump supporters who were protesting outside of the Democratic National Convention. At one point, they tear up a sign and steal a little boy’s “Make America Great Again” hat and refuse to give it back.

One of them also punches a man in the face when he tries to intervene.

You can see the video below. Warning in may be upsetting for some viewers.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy.



Why?



Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump.



Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

Three of the seven charges the they’re facing are felonies and collectively are punishable by 15 years in prison, the news outlet reports.

The hate crimes charge could lead to the most prison time of all the charges.

