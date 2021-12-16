Two women accuse actor Chris Noth of sexual assault

Actor Chris Noth attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– At least two women have accused “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday.

The women shared their stories with the Hollywood Reporter months apart and said they were motivated to come forward after seeing promotions for the “SATC” sequel “And Just Like That.”

The one woman was 22 when she met Noth in Los Angeles in 2004. She said he raped her after she returned a book to his apartment. She recalled blood on her shirt and going to the hospital with a friend for stitches.

The other alleged victim was a 25-year-old waitress at a New York nightclub in 2015. She said she met him out for drinks and went to his apartment, where the “Sex and the City” fan thought they would talk about his acting career. Instead, she told the Hollywood Reporter, that Noth ignored her attempts to refused his advances. The woman said he forced her to have sex with him.

Noth denied the allegations in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Noth is also known for his roles on “Law and Order” and “The Good Wife.” Mostly recently, he was on “The Equalizer” on CBS.