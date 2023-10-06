SALCHA, Alaska (WJW) – The military has identified two U.S. soldiers killed in a training accident in Alaska.

The incident occurred earlier this week. Both soldiers were part of the 11th Airborne Division.

Fort Wainwright announced the news.

“Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, were the Soldiers killed in Monday’s vehicle accident in the Yukon Training Area,” the military announced on social media.

The accident happened as 17 soldiers were traveling in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle along a dirt road, as reported in a statement issued by U.S. Army Alaska. Army spokesperson John Pennell told KTUU that the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it flipping over.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these.”

Snowden, originally from Lonedell, Missouri, and Evans, hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, both enlisted in the Army in July 2020. They underwent training at Fort Moore, Georgia, before Evans arrived in Alaska in January 2021, followed by Snowden two months later.