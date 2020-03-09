Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Stocks tumble, 22 deaths in U.S., theme parks monitoring outbreak
Two U.S. service members killed by enemy forces in Iraq

 (CNN) — Two US service members will killed on Sunday in Iraq by enemy forces, the Pentagon said in a statement Monday morning.

The individuals’ names have not yet be released pending notification to next of kin.

The soldiers were killed while “advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold” in the country, the statement said.

Earlier this year, the Iraqi Parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign troops in Iraq. The vote represented a rebuke of the US over its targeted airstrike on Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander who was killed in January.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

