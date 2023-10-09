

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Two simultaneous house fires in Canton resulted in two injured firefighters, and two men taken to a nearby hospital after they were trapped in one of the houses, which officials say, was boarded up and appeared to be vacant.

Both fires took place early Monday morning.

According to Canton Fire Division Chief, Steve Henderson, the first fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Shorb Avenue NW.

Officials say when crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the house, which appeared to be vacant, but crews discovered two men were inside the front room and unable to get out because of the boarded-up windows and doors. The men were rescued by fire crews and transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The second fire was called in just about 20 minutes later from someone at a home at the 400 block of 37th Street NW stating that his house was on fire.

When fire crews arrived, officials say, they found the attached garage was on fire and that it extended into the home. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the home was already damaged by fire and heavy smoke.

Everyone got out of the home safely, but a firefighter sustained minor

injuries, according to officials.