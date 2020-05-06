Two toddlers safe after Elyria shooting and pursuit

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting and a pursuit Tuesday.

According to Elyria police, officers were responding to a shots fired call just after 3 p.m. in the area of Melvyn Lane and Allen St.

Police say the suspect vehicle would not pull over and was pursued into Cleveland.

The driver was eventually captured.

That’s when police found two children in the car, a one-year-old and a two-year-old.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle will also face charges.

Roneisha Banks faces a charge of child endangerment.

Driver Dvon Clark, 19, faces multiple charges including child endangerment, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Clark and Banks were booked in the Lorain County Jail.

