CLEVELAND (WJW)– A car crashed into a wine bar on Cleveland’s west side early Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old driver was speeding down Detroit Avenue and tried to turn north when the car went off the road and hit the corner of Flight Cleveland Wine Bar, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

The driver and his 14-year-old passenger were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The passenger was treated for head trauma and arm fractures, according to police.

Flight Cleveland said while the building was damaged, it will remain open on Wednesday.

“We are OK, but the people in the car were badly injured, making a terrible situation even worse. We send our thoughts and prayers to them and their families. A big thank you to everyone who has stopped by or called us to check in, we are feeling loved and supported,” the wine bar said on Facebook.