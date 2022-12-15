ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenagers.

According to a press release, officers responded to the intersection of Infirmary Rd. and 16th St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found two teenage men laying in the road, police say. Both had been shot.

The teens were taken to the hospital, where they are still receiving care. There is no word on their condition.

“At this time, the incident appears to be isolated to parties involved and there is no threat to the community,” police said in the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Larson at (440)326-1211 or jlarson@cityofelyria.org. You can also submit an anonymous text tip to TIPELYRIA by texting 84741.