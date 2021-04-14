Two teens charged with making bomb threats in Brunswick and Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – A months-long investigation into bomb threats at schools Vermilion and Brunswick has led to charges for two teens.

According to investigators, the threat made to Sailorway Middle School in Vermilion on February 1 was connected to an IP address in Columbia, Tennessee.

The FBI executed a search warrant at the residence connected to that address.

A 14-year-old at the home confessed to making the threat at Sailorway.

Investigators say the teen has connections to a teenager in Vermilion.

The Vermilion teen has been identified as the suspect in bomb threats made at Brunswick schools.

Police say the two knew each other through online gaming.

Their respective cases will be handled in juvenile court.