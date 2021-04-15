Two teens carjack Lyft driver in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the carjacking of a Lyft driver.

It happened Tuesday around midnight.

The driver told police that he picked up a teenager who asked to make a stop at E. 102nd and Kingsbury Rd.

It was at that intersection the victim says a second teenager approached the driver’s door, and as that was happening the first passenger pointed a gun at him.

The teens told him to get out of the vehicle.

As officers were taking the victim to his residence, police spotted a vehicle that fit the description of the car that the teens stole.

That led to a pursuit that eventually ended in the 3000 block of Ludlow Rd.

The teens got out and ran on foot. They were able to get away.

Officers recovered the car and found a Replica 9mm in the car.

Multiple rideshare drivers have been targeted with similar tactics in recent months.

Last May an Uber driver was shot in Cleveland.

There were multiple attacks on drivers in Garfield Heights in January and February.

The driver in this incident was not hurt.