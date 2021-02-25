Two teens arrested in connection with arson in downtown Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department has arrested two teens on charges connected to a large fire at a building in downtown Elyria.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames were shooting out of the building when firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire was on all three floors, according to a press release.

Courtesy of Michael Whatley Sr.

Fire departments from all over Lorain County were called in to help knock the fire out.

It was still burning into the early hours of Thursday morning.



















Courtesy of Michael Whatley Sr.

The building was a vacant commercial property that used to house apartments, a club, and restaurants.

The City of Elyria says it was commonly known as the Washington Towers, Uncle Vic’s and/or Mardi Gras Building.

Firefighters had to knock down part of the building to get to all the flames.

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the police investigation into the fire.

They’ve both been taken to a Lorain County detention home, pending a hearing with juvenile court.

No one was injured in the fire.

The building will be demolished, which will take 5 days, the city reports.

The cleanup in the area will take 2-3 weeks.