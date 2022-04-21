CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man.

Officers responded to a home on 3rd Street NW near Fulton Road NW just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday for a shooting. Police said they found the victim unresponsive in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Tramell M. Childs, of Massillon, was taken to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were arrested on charges of complicity to commit murder, complicity ot commit felonious assault and complicity to commit aggravated burglary.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crime Stoppers.