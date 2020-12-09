Two teens accused of stealing garbage truck after running away from Richland County treatment facility

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Charges are pending against a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old in Richland County.

They were reported missing from the Abraxas Treatment Facility Saturday night in Shelby.

The sheriff’s office reports the two teens ended up at Rumpke Waste and Recycling about a mile and a half down the road sometime after midnight.

According to a police report, they drove away in a garbage truck that was left unlocked.

Both the teens and truck were found later in Licking County.

The incident is still under investigation.

