CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police responded to a shooting early Friday morning.

EMS confirms to FOX 8 News two gunshot victims were taken to University Hospitals from the scene at E. 120th and Corlett.

We were told a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were both in critical condition.

Shooting on E. 120th and Corlett Ave. *WJW image*

No details have yet been released surrounding the shooting or any suspects.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com; as we learn more, we will update this story.