Two suspects from Cleveland area arrested after rifle found in Detroit casino

DETROIT (WJW)-- Investigators found a high-powered rifle hidden behind an ice machine in a Detroit casino.

The situation started at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Greektown Casino when authorities responded to a fire alarm.

Investigators said a sweep of the building led police to a bag containing an AK-47, a 30-round magazine and a Bible. Several cities, many previous sites of mass shootings, were circled inside the Bible.

Police said they do not believe the incident is terror related. It's considered a possible narcotics case.

Two suspects, both from the Cleveland area, are in custody. A third suspect is still on the run.

"We weren't sure why they were here, but again, finding a gun of that power did cause a lot of concern," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.