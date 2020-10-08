Two suspects face charges after shots fired at Lorain officer

(Watch our coverage from Wednesday in the video player above)
LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain Police Department released the names and mugshots of the suspects accused of shooting at an officer.
Roque Velazquez, 47, and Luis Laboy, 23, were booked into the Lorain County Jail on charges of felonious assault. The case will be turned over to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, where more charges could be added.
The shooting happened Tuesday night when the officer tried to pull over a car at East 28th Street and Seneca Avenue. Police said the vehicle failed to stop, and an occupant leaned out the window to fire three shots in the officer’s direction. It was captured on the police dash camera.
The officer was not injured.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Lorain police and Macedonia police located the two suspects in Macedonia on Wednesday. Velazquez and Laboy were arrested without incident.
