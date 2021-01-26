Two suspects arrested in murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects on Tuesday wanted in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Cleveland woman.

Jannie Pace, 26, was found on Guardian Boulevard and Toriano Williams, 28, was arrested on East 135th Street, both in Cleveland, within hours of each other. They were turned over to homicide detectives.

Porscha Woods was shot and killed in September. U.S. Marshals said she called police to report people were outside her East 140th Street home and threatening her with a gun. Dispatchers could hear arguing and a loud noise.

Officers responded to the home and found Woods dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Violence in the city of Cleveland and any of its surrounding communities will not be tolerated. Those that commit such violence will be identified and arrested as quick as possible to keep our community members safe from violence such as this,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Tuesday.