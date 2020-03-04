Two suspected in string of armed robberies in Northeast Ohio captured by Madison Township officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) - Madison Township police have arrested two people believed to be armed and dangerous.

Tuesday just after midnight, police responded to a Walmart on N. Ridge Rd. about possible drug activity taking place inside a car in the parking lot.

When police arrived, officers say the driver pulled away at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting a police cruiser.

According to a press release, officers followed them.

Police say the car's headlights were not on, and that the vehicle was driving fast and running red lights.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle and officers took the people inside the car into custody.

The suspects were identified as Shaun Phipps, 38 and Ashleigh Mayfield, 27.

Ashleigh Mayfield (left), Shaun Phipps (right)

They are suspected in an armed robbery at a Stow gas station on February 23 and an armed robbery at a Burger King Jackson Township on February 29.

The pair faces multiple felony charges.

They're scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Painesville Municipal Court.

They're in custody at the Lake County Jail.