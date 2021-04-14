Two stabbed at The Clevelander Bar and Grill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday at the Clevelander Bar and Grill.
The restaurant is located on Huron Road East.
EMS responded to that location around 1:45 a.m.
Two men were taken to the hospital.
Both had been stabbed.
One is in critical condition.
It’s unclear whether police are looking for a suspect or what led up to the stabbing.
However, FOX 8 crews at the scene captured video of a man in the back of a Cleveland police squad car.
Officers could be seen outside the restaurant looking for evidence.
