AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Officials in Summit County are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Akron on Wednesday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Cole Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old man on the porch with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was rushed to the hospital by EMS where he later died, according to officials.

A second victim, a 32-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Officials say he also was later pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators believe there was a possible altercation leading up to the shooting, but the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Detectives say they are working to identify people who may have been at the scene or in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.