Two shot outside Parma Heights nightclub

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were injured during a shooting at a nightclub in Parma Heights early Saturday morning.

The owner of Arabica and Dance.com, located on Pearl Road, called police at about 2 a.m. to report a large group was still in the parking lot around closing time. Officers responded to clear the crowd and that’s when shots were fired behind the building.

Police took three men, ages 21, 27 and 27, into custody and recovered a firearm, according to the department. Then officers reported hearing more shots near Pearl Road.

They went to the front of the building, and found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck and a 22-year-old man who was shot in the stomach. Both victims were taken to the the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Another man was taken into custody for the second shooting.