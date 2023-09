EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Euclid are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday on Miller Avenue.

Euclid Chief Scott Meyer says two people were shot multiple times around 10:45 p.m. at a home.

Meyer says a female and a male were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.

He says detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened and no further information is available at this time.