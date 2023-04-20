CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — One man was shot in the back and another man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night, police reported.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Taylor Road, where they found the first man shot in the back, according to a news release with preliminary details.

About 15 minutes later, dispatchers were told another man who had suffered a gunshot wound had arrived at MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center.

An investigation is underway. The identities of the two men who were shot were not released.