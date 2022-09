CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Cleveland.

Police said multiple shots were fired at a vehicle near Aspinwall Avenue and E. 152nd Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Medics confirm the victims are both men and between the ages 25 and 30 years old.

There is no word on what led-up to the shooting, or the suspects involved.