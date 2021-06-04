Two shootings at Wickliffe home in one week

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – The Wickliffe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 30200 block of Phillips Ave.

FOX 8 crews on the scene saw windows with multiple bullet holes.

Neighbors in the area heard 10 shots.

There is no word on injuries or suspects in the incident.

Officers responded to the same home on Tuesday regarding a shooting.

According to police, officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.

Victims told police that the shooting had happened at the home and the suspect ran into a nearby house.

Officers arrested another male in that incident.

If you have any tips for Wickliffe police, call (440) 943-1234.

