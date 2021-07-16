Two shelter dogs searching for foster homes to help them recover from medical issues

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Two sweet and friendly dogs who are recovering from medical issues at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter are looking for foster homes.

Nelson is a 1-year-old pitbull/American bulldog mix who is currently being treated for mange, which is a skin condition.





Nelson (Photo Credit: CCAS)

Nelson actually survived and recovered from parvo, which is highly contagious and deadly.

Nelson needs medicated baths and a healthy diet to help him through his skin issues, and it’s always more comfortable to do that in a home environment. He’ll need a foster home for three or four weeks. He is a little jumpy, so a home with kids over 12 years old only would be ideal.

Nelson is very playful, sweet and loves toys.

Tigger is a 3-year-old retriever hound. He has mange all over his body and also needs regular medicated baths.





Tigger (Photo Credit: CCAS)

He is super sweet, cuddly and is very dog-social. He’d do well in a home with other dogs.

Foster homes are given all the supplies needed for CCAS dogs when they leave the shelter. If a potential foster home has other dogs, they’re asked to bring them to the shelter for a meet and greet with the pups.

The shelter says the types of mange Nelson and Tigger have are not contagious.

If interested in fostering, email foster@cuyahogacounty.us.