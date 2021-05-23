Two seriously injured in Stark County motorcycle crash

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that happened Saturday just before 5 p.m.

On State Street near State Route 44, a 17-year-old driving an SUV traveling westbound went left of center and hit a motorcycle head on traveling eastbound, according to a release from OSHP.

The release says a man and woman were ejected from the motorcycle.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The man was transported to Aultman Hospital also with serious injuries, according to officers.

Officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No injuries are reported by anyone in the SUV at this time.