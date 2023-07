(WJW) – Two lottery players in Northeast Ohio turned $5 into more than $100,000.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Charles Peters of Streetsboro won $150,000 on a $5 Lucky 500s scratch-off ticket, and Donald Rohn of Brewster won $177,000 on a $5 Lucky 7s scratch-off.

After mandatory taxes, Peters will receive $108,000 and Rohn will take home $127,440.

The winning tickets were purchased at Sammy’s Food Mart, 9418 State Route 43 in Streetsboro, and L & J Drive Thru, 212 Wabash Ave. N. in Brewster.