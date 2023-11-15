(WJW) – Two lucky people in Northeast Ohio are celebrating a windfall of cash after purchasing winning scratch-off tickets.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the two tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold at Speedways in Canton and in Mentor.

The Ohio Lottery identified one winner as Matthew Boros. He purchased his ticket at Speedway on Reynolds Road, located near State Route 306 in Mentor. Officials say he got lucky on the scratch-off game called $300,000,000 Extreme Cash.

The other winner has been identified as Steven Barnett of Canton. He also purchased his ticket at a Speedway, located on Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton. Lottery officials say he played the scratch-off game Billion.

Both players will take home $36,000 after taxes, said officials.