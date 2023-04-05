(WJW) – Wednesday begins warm with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Two rounds of rain/storms are moving into the viewing area. The first will be in the early/mid-afternoon. Then, we will see a break before the second round hits the area between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Ohio under an enhanced risk. That’s a level 3 out of 5.

The biggest threat is high wind and hail potential. The risk of an isolated tornado is possible.

Here is the forecast for Wednesday and the storm timeline:

The time for storms is mainly 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday with dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Guardians Home Opener looks cool, but dry with a little sunshine!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here is a look at the month of April climate history for northern Ohio:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

The long-range outlook shows above normal temps by mid-month.