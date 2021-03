CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire on Cleveland‘s east side Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the scene on East 151st Street south of Kinsman Road. Fire officials said two adults were rescued, then taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

(Photo: Cy Boord/FOX 8 News)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of Fire)

According to the fire department, the fire was under control by 10 p.m.

Here is why we always check for fire extension. Fire on 1st, 2nd floors under control…then the attic lights up! Blocked interior stairs forced crews to hit fire from Ladder 36 aerial. #CLEFIRE companies still working… pic.twitter.com/USgWjXlmJM — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 17, 2021