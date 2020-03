CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after their kayak capsized on Sunday.

According to officials, it happened near the mouth of the Rocky River in Cleveland.

Both individuals were said to be severely hypothermic.

The Coast Guard recognized a Good Samaritan who had reported the incident.

.@USCGGreatLakes just rescued two persons from the water who had capsized near the mouth of Rocky River in #Cleveland. The individuals were severely hypothermic. Station Cleveland Harbor got on scene with the help of a Good Samaritan on shore who was the reporting source. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) March 29, 2020