CLEVELAND (WJW) – First responders pulled two people from a severely smashed SUV.

The crash near Superior Ave and East 58th Street happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The SUV hit a light pole and fence.

Crews say it took 15 minutes to pull both people inside the vehicle from the wreckage. Both were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or the condition of the victims.