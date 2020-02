(CNN) — A person was killed Saturday night at the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans when they were hit by a float, according to the city’s emergency preparedness campaign.

The final part of the parade was canceled, NOLA Ready tweeted.

It is the second death during the Carnival season that precedes Mardi Gras.

A woman was killed Wednesday night during the Krewe of Nyx parade. She was hit by a parade float, authorities said.