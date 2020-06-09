1  of  4
Two people found dead in Coventry Township home

by: Talia Naquin

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies and firefighters with the Coventry Township Fire Department responded to a home on Lockwood Rd. that had been without power for several months.

Family members had apparently found two people deceased and called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a 25-year-old male and a 32-year-old female in a bedroom. They did not have signs of trauma, according to a press release.

There was also a deceased dog inside the home.

The sheriff says the bodies had been there for several days before the family found them.

The individuals have not been identified.

