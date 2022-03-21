PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Two Pennsylvania state troopers and another person were killed in a crash Monday on I-95.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in South Philadelphia, according to FOX 29.

FOX 29 reports the troopers were helping a civilian who was walking on the highway when all 3 were hit by a passing vehicle.

Video from the scene showed a state police vehicle with both doors on the driver’s side sheared off.

None of those involved has been identified.

Investigators have not said if the driver stopped or is in custody.