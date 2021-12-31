Two pedestrians killed in separate hit and runs in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in separate hit and run crashes overnight.

A 71-year-old man was found in the westbound lane of Kinsman Road, near E 142nd Street, just before 11 p.m. Thursday. He suffered from a large wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man was hit by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

About 10 minutes later, investigators say a woman in her 30s was crossing Storer Avenue, just west of W. 56th Street, when she was hit by a vehicle that also left the scene.

The victim was taken by EMS to MetroHealth where she was pronounced dead.

Both cases remain under investigation.