Two overnight fires in Euclid, firefighter injured: ‘Have working smoke detectors’

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Investigations are underway after the Euclid Fire Department was called to two house fires in Euclid, one that caused a firefighter to be injured.

Around 1:30 this morning, firefighters responded to a call for a house fire at 258 East 257 St., according to a release from the department.

When firefighters got there, they say the two-story home had heavy smoke coming from the second-floor windows and fire was found on the second floor with extension into the attic, the release says.

It took 17 EFD personnel and 4 Wickliffe firefighters to extinguish the fire, according to officials.

Officials say the occupants of the home were not injured, but a family pet died from smoke inhalation.

A Euclid firefighter was injured deploying the initial fire attack hose line and was treated and released from Euclid Hospital, the release says.

The Euclid Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire which ended with about $50,000 in damages.

While still at the scene, EFD personnel were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to another fire at 27231 Sidney.

When firefighters got there, they say they found a dryer on fire that was quickly extinguished with one hose line.

Crews quickly repacked and returned to the first fire scene at East 257th St.

The EFD urges occupants to have working smoke detectors in their residence.