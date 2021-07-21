Two on motorcycle killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people in Mill Township in Tuscarawas County.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 on County Road 64 near Township Road 273.

According to a press release from OSHP, two people on a Harley Davidson motorcycle were headed south on CR-64.

Two pickup trucks were driving behind the motorcycle.

OSHP reports the motorcycle slowed to make a left turn into a private drive.

At that time, the rear pickup truck moved to pass the truck behind the motorcycle.

The driver of a Ram 1500 hit the motorcycle, flipping it.

Both riders on the Harley were pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP says they were not wearing helmets.

No one in the other vehicles was hurt.

OSHP says the crash remains under investigation.

Those involved have not been identified.