Two Oklahoma officers critical after shooting; search underway for suspect

by: Talia Naquin

TULSA, Oklahoma (WJW) – Police in Tulsa are searching for a man accused of shooting two police officers early Monday morning.

According to our sister station, KFOR, officers with the Tulsa Police Department stopped the suspect, identified as David Ware around 3:30 a.m.

David Ware, Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

KFOR reports there was a scuffle and Ware pulled a gun on the officers, shooting several times.

Both officers were shot and are in critical condition.

Both officers are in surgery. They have not been identified.

KFOR reports the suspect ran away on foot.

