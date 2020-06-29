Two Oklahoma officers critical after shooting; search underway for suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma (WJW) – Police in Tulsa are searching for a man accused of shooting two police officers early Monday morning.

According to our sister station, KFOR, officers with the Tulsa Police Department stopped the suspect, identified as David Ware around 3:30 a.m.

David Ware, Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

KFOR reports there was a scuffle and Ware pulled a gun on the officers, shooting several times.

🚨🚨 Officers Shot – Suspect on the loose 🚨🚨



Suspect – David Ware ***ARMED AND DANGEROUS***



Officers stopped the suspect at 8900 E. 21st street at about 3:30 AM, a scuffle ensued with the suspect, Ware pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times…. pic.twitter.com/4mzeDx3uEG — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 29, 2020

Both officers were shot and are in critical condition.

Both officers are in surgery. They have not been identified.

KFOR reports the suspect ran away on foot.

