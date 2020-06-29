Two Oklahoma officers critical after shooting; search underway for suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma (WJW) – Police in Tulsa are searching for a man accused of shooting two police officers early Monday morning.
According to our sister station, KFOR, officers with the Tulsa Police Department stopped the suspect, identified as David Ware around 3:30 a.m.
KFOR reports there was a scuffle and Ware pulled a gun on the officers, shooting several times.
Both officers were shot and are in critical condition.
Both officers are in surgery. They have not been identified.
KFOR reports the suspect ran away on foot.
Stay with FOX 8 for updates.
