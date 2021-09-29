Two Ohio narcotics officers arrested by the FBI

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two Columbus police officers were arrested by the FBI Tuesday.

The officers, identified as John J. Kotchkoski, 33, and Marco Merino, 44, were arrested on unspecified charges. Both are officers in the department’s narcotics division.

According to state prison records, Merino is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while Kotchkoski is being held in Delaware County jail.

Booking information for both does not include charges.

Both are scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday when the charges are expected to be unsealed.

Attempts to get a comment from city officials were unsuccessful Tuesday night.

Officials from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office would not confirm the arrest.