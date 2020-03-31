Two Ohio health care professionals die due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Ohio health care professionals have died due to contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

During Monday’s briefing on the coronavirus in Ohio, Acton mentioned two medical professionals – an emergency room nurse and a member of a health board — died in the last few days due to the virus.

“We’re losing people, and these deaths, they’re starting to become personal,” she said.

Acton said the nurse was “a younger person who has a family working alongside her colleagues and her colleagues had to help her when she got sick.”

Acton mentioned the deaths when addressing National Doctor’s Day, which was Monday, stating wearing the white doctor’s coat was a badge of honor for her.

Speaking to her professional colleagues, Acton said, “I just want to let you know I’m wearing this coat and I’m thinking of you every day when I put it on.”

Other than the information Acton provided, the identities of the individuals who died or where in the state they lived has been released.

